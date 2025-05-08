Rove: Trump Is Making the Same Mistake as Biden

Karl Rove says he is a "bit cloudy" on why President Trump called him a "total Loser" in a Truth Social post late Sunday, but he believes it must have been the criticism he mixed in with praise in a Fox News appearance that night. The veteran GOP strategist says that during a seven-minute appearance on Trey Gowdy's Sunday Nights in America, he praised Trump's handling of the border and the military in his first 100 days and gave him "a grade of incomplete on most other issues," including the economy.

"Perhaps what set Mr. Trump off was my suggestion he stop saying gasoline costs $1.98 a gallon 'in many states right now,'" Rove writes at the Wall Street Journal. "It isn't that cheap anywhere, and Americans know it. The American Automobile Association says the national average for a gallon of regular gas Wednesday was $3.154, with the lowest price $2.649 in Mississippi," Rove writes. "Mr. Trump can keep asserting inflation is fixed because gas is less than 2 bucks, but that's how his predecessor got in trouble. Saying 'Bidenomics is working' when few thought it was hurt President Biden badly. Mr. Trump risks being seen as similarly out of touch."