One Republican Votes Against 'Gulf of America' Bill

A bill to officially rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" passed the House in a 211-206 vote Thursday, with Democrats calling it a waste of time and a sole Republican voting against it." It just seems juvenile," GOP Rep. Don Bacon told CNN earlier this week. "We're the United States of America. We're not Kaiser Wilhelm's Germany or Napoleon France," he said. "We're better than this. It just sounds like a sophomore thing to do." The New York Times calls the vote a "symbolic show of Republican deference" to President Trump, since the measure is highly unlikely to make it past the Senate.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a "silly, small-minded, sycophantic piece of legislation," and his fellow Democrats were equally scathing. "This may be the dumbest bill brought to the floor during the six years I've served in this Congress," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. Rep. Steny Hoyer compared the House proceedings to a Saturday Night Live cold open, nothing that the chamber wasn't considering any other legislation Thursday or for the rest of the week, the Times reports. "With all the important work this Congress should be tackling, the speaker and House Republicans have chosen to indulge the president in a whim that the American public does not support," Scanlon said.

The measure calls for the body of water to be renamed the Gulf of America on all US records, the Hill reports. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, its Republican sponsor, called it "one of the most important things we can do this Congress." "Names matter," she said. "Parents take a lot of time when they think about what to name a child that they're happy to welcome in the world because they have pride and they're to welcome their new baby into the world and that's why they take pride in the name that they name their child." She claimed Democrats opposed the name change because drug cartels "are their business partners." (More Gulf of America stories.)