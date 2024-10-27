These 'Mushroom Heads' Signify a Big NFL Shift

They look a little goofy. "Condom caps, mushroom heads—we've heard them all," says Erin Hanson, co-founder of the company that makes protective football helmets called Guardian Caps. "We just laugh, because we agree." As Wired explains, more important than how they look is how they function. And based on a new NFL vote of confidence, they function well. While the league previously mandated the use of Guardian Caps at all regular contact practices, this year they have allowed players to wear them in actual games. Considering that this is "a league known for policing every inch of player equipment to protect its image," writes Alex Prewitt, the nod of approval "doesn't just speak to their lab-tested utility (even if published, peer-reviewed on-field data remains lacking). It also reflects the urgency of the moment for football at large."