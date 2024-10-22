Giant Fish Thought to Be Extinct Has Been Rediscovered

A huge fish in the Mekong River once thought to be extinct has been spotted three times in recent years. "The giant salmon carp is like a symbol of the Mekong region," says Chheana Chhut, a researcher at the Inland Fisheries Research and Development Institute in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The predatory fish can grow up to 4 feet in length, and has a conspicuous knob at the tip of its lower jaw. A striking patch of yellow surrounds its large eyes. With only three sightings between 2000 and 2005 and none for 15 years after the 2005 sightings, it was suspected to be extinct, researchers wrote in a study published in the journal Biological Conservation.