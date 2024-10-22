Marissa Mayer: I'm Not Neurodivergent,Just Geeky

In a wide-ranging interview with Wired, former Yahoo CEO and Google exec Marissa Mayer reflects on her former jobs, her optimism about new startup Sunshine, and her own personality. Some highlights:
- Yahoo: Mayer resigned from the top post in 2017 amid the company's struggles. What went wrong? "Yes, taking all those Yahoo products and putting them on mobile was a good idea, but it needed to happen five to eight years earlier than it did," she says. Mayer tells Virginia Heffernan that Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang told her near the end of her tenure that Yahoo's product line had "never been in better shape." That, she said, is "a compliment I hold dear. But it was just too late."