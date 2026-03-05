Trump Reportedly Considers Firing Kristi Noem

Is Kristi Noem's job in jeopardy as head of Homeland Security? Punchbowl News reports that President Trump has been "quietly" calling top Republicans on Capitol Hill to ask if he should fire her. The development comes after Noem spent two grueling days being grilled by the Senate and House judiciary panels over DHS tactics, including the fatal shooting of two protesters. The outlet reports that House Speaker Mike Johnson also has mused behind closed doors about the possibility of a shake-up at DHS.

Earlier this month, Trump publicly backed Noem and said her job was safe, Politico reported at the time. "They were saying about Kristi Noem yesterday … 'Sir, are you going to relieve Kristi Noem from her duties?' No. Why would I do that?" Trump said. "We have the strongest border in the history of our country. We have the best crime numbers we've ever had, going back to the year 1900, that's 125 years."

But Punchbowl News, citing anonymous Republicans, suggests the sentiment is shifting as the bad press continues. What appears to have especially irritated Trump: Noem's insistence under questioning from Sen. John Kennedy this week that the president personally signed off on a $220 million national ad campaign that prominently features her. The spots, filmed at Mount Rushmore and produced by a firm run by the husband of a former DHS spokesperson, have been criticized as boosting Noem's political profile on the taxpayers' dime. Kennedy warned the campaign put Trump "in a terribly awkward spot."