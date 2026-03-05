Politics | Kristi Noem Kristi Noem Is Out as Homeland Security Chief President already has a new nominee By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 5, 2026 1:00 PM CST Copied Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Kristi Noem is out. President Trump said Thursday he's replacing his embattled Homeland Security secretary and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, per the AP. Trump made the announcement on social media after Noem faced two days of grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP lawmakers as well as Democrats over DHS tactics and the fatal shootings of protesters. Rumors have been swirling since that she wasn't long for the job. Noem, "who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida," wrote Trump. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'" Read These Next Valerie Bertinelli makes big reveal: 'Furious about it.' Cleveland dog walker stumbles upon a 'horrific' find. Judge hands administration another big defeat on tariffs. Bets Khamenei would be 'out' cause headache for Kalshi. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error