Kristi Noem Is Out as Homeland Security Chief

Kristi Noem is out. President Trump said Thursday he's replacing his embattled Homeland Security secretary and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, per the AP. Trump made the announcement on social media after Noem faced two days of grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP lawmakers as well as Democrats over DHS tactics and the fatal shootings of protesters. Rumors have been swirling since that she wasn't long for the job.