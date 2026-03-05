Kristi Noem Is Out as Homeland Security Chief

President already has a new nominee
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 5, 2026 1:00 PM CST
Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Kristi Noem is out. President Trump said Thursday he's replacing his embattled Homeland Security secretary and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, per the AP. Trump made the announcement on social media after Noem faced two days of grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP lawmakers as well as Democrats over DHS tactics and the fatal shootings of protesters. Rumors have been swirling since that she wasn't long for the job.

Noem, "who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida," wrote Trump. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

