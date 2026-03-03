Pentagon Names 4 of 6 Troops Killed in Drone Strike

The Pentagon has released the names of four of the six troops killed in the Iran war . Authorities said they were killed "during an unmanned aircraft system attack" in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on Sunday. The four dead American soldiers who were identified Tuesday were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, lowa, the AP reports.

Officials said Monday that the death toll from the strike on a temporary operations hub had risen to six after the remains of two previously missing service members were recovered from the wreckage. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that a "powerful weapon" struck a "tactical operations center that was fortified," the BBC reports. Sources tell CBS News that concerns had been raised about the use of the makeshift operations hub, with some officials feeling that it wasn't adequately defended and concentrated too many service members in a small space.