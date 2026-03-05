After Fatal Strike in Kuwait, US Shuts Down Embassy

The US is shutting down its embassy in Kuwait City as the war with Iran widens, the State Department said Thursday. Operations at the embassy are being halted even though there have been no reported injuries to American staff members, Politico reports. In its statement, the department urged Americans still in Kuwait to leave the country. Those who cannot safely depart are being told to stay where they are and seek shelter. Earlier this week, smoke was seen near the area of the US Embassy after a reported Iranian attack. On Sunday, six US soldiers were killed in a drone strike on an operations hub in Kuwait.