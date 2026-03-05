GOP Senator Abruptly Drops Out of Race, Anointing Successor

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana dropped his bid for a third term on Wednesday in a surprise withdrawal just minutes before a filing deadline for candidates. Daines, 63, said in a statement that he wrestled with the decision for months before deciding to retire. Montana US Attorney Kurt Alme, also a Republican, entered the race shortly before the state's deadline for major party candidates. The maneuver appeared to be carefully orchestrated, notes the AP . Alme was almost immediately endorsed by President Trump, who praised Daines—and essentially confirmed the senator's role in engineering Alme to become his successor. "Sadly for our Country, Steve's Term is up," Trump said, "and he has decided to leave the Senate and, 'pass the torch' to Kurt Alme, my TRUMP 45 and TRUMP 47 U.S. Attorney."

Other lawmakers also have used last-minute withdrawals to set up a handpicked successor. Last fall the House censured Rep. Chuy Garcia, an Illinois Democrat, for how he engineered his retirement to clear a path for his chief of staff. Daines' announcement closely followed another shake-up in Montana's Republican field for November: On Monday, four-term Rep. Ryan Zinke announced his retirement because of health problems. Zinke quickly endorsed a former member of his staff, radio talk show host Aaron Flint, who also got backing from Trump. Al Olszewski, a former state senator who is running for Zinke's seat, accused both Daines and Zinke of betraying the people of Montana and urged voters to reject their handpicked successors. "We don't simply accept replacements selected by the deep state and DC for them to lord power over us," said Olszewski, a Republican.

The maneuvering among the state's Republicans came on the same day that former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar launched an independent campaign for Daines' seat. Bodnar's decision to run without party backing underscores Democrats' diminished status. The party hasn't controlled any statewide offices following the defeat of three-term incumbent Sen. Jon Tester two years ago. No well-known Democrats had entered the Senate race by Wednesday's deadline. Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate, holding 53 seats to Democrats' 45 plus two independents. Daines is the 15th senator to announce his retirement since the 2024 election, the most in any single term going back to 2013.

Following Daines' announcement, Bodnar said the lawmaker had "so little respect for Montana Republicans that he withdrew at the last minute to coronate his handpicked successor, instead of giving them a voice at the ballot box." The National Republican Senatorial Committee called Bodnar a "fake independent" and criticized him as a "champion" of allowing transgender athletes to participate in college sports. A rep sidestepped questions about whether Bodnar would caucus with Democrats or Republicans. "When Seth gets into the Senate, he will fight for new leadership and negotiate a role that gives Montanans the strongest possible voice," Roy Loewenstein said.