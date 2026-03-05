Sports  | 
curling

Curling Starts Paralympics With More Drama

Someone swiped curling stones at the start of the Milan Cortina Paralympic Games
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 5, 2026 8:41 AM CST
Curling stones are arranged during a wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2026.   (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

It's another scandal for curling, this time at the Paralympics. Two stones that were going to be used in the wheelchair curling event that began Wednesday at the Milan Cortina Paralympic Games have been stolen. The incident came a couple of weeks after the sport was in the headlines during the Olympics as the Canadian team was accused of cheating. World Curling told the AP that local authorities were investigating the circumstances that led to the granite rocks being stolen from the Curling Olympic Stadium.

"The spare stones from the set are now being used and have been brought to the same specifications as the rest of the set so there has been no impact on the competition," World Curling said in an email. The Milan Cortina Paralympics will officially kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, but the schedule for wheelchair curling started Wednesday. The Olympic scandal rocked the usually sedate world of curling—a sport that tends to fall off the radar outside the Olympics.

In the round-robin phase in Cortina, Oskar Eriksson of Sweden accused Marc Kennedy, Canada's vice skip, of double-touching the rock after initially releasing it down the sheet of ice. Kennedy responded with an outburst full of expletives. Canada was cleared of wrongdoing and eventually won its first gold in men's curling since the 2014 Sochi Games. The Canadian women's team had also been accused of the same double-touch violation.

