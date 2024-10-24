LA Times Editor Resigns After Harris Endorsement Is Blocked

The editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times resigned Wednesday after the newspaper's owner apparently barred the editorial board from endorsing Kamala Harris for president. "I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not OK with us being silent," Mariel Garza tells the Columbia Journalism Review . "In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I'm standing up." Meanwhile, the paper's owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, issued a lengthy statement on X that did not mention Garza's resignation, but did offer to "clarify" how the lack of a presidential endorsement came about:

But Garza tells the Review she never received a request for such an analysis, and adds, "What he outlines in that tweet is not an endorsement, or even an editorial." The LA Times Guild Unit Council & Bargaining Committee also issued a statement, saying it is "deeply concerned about our owner's decision to block a planned endorsement in the presidential race. We are even more concerned that he is now unfairly assigning blame to Editorial Board members for his decision not to endorse. We are still pressing for answers from newsroom management on behalf of our members." Soon-Shiong bought the paper in 2018.