DOGE Team Defends Its Work in Fox Interview

Musk calls it the 'biggest revolution in the government since the original revolution'
Posted Mar 28, 2025 6:56 AM CDT

Elon Musk and seven members of his DOGE team defended their steep cuts to government programs in a Fox News interview Thursday. "This is a revolution, and I think it might be the biggest revolution in the government since the original revolution," Musk said, per Axios. Asked by host Bret Baier whether he plans to stay on beyond the 130 days permitted under his "special government employee" status, the billionaire said, "I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that timeframe." This was the first group DOGE interview to air on a major network, the Hill reports.

  • The New York Times describes the interview as a "charm offensive," in which Musk and his aides tried to portray themselves as "public servants who just want to help improve America's balance sheets."

  • "At the end of the day, America is going to be in much better shape," Musk said. "America will be solvent. The critical programs that people depend upon will work, and it's going to be a fantastic future."
  • Asked whether cuts at the Social Security Administration would impact service and benefits, Musk said that a result of DOGE's work, "legitimate recipients of Social Security will receive more money, not less money. He added: "Let the record show that I said this, and it can be proven out to be true."
  • The DOGE cuts have upended federal agencies and thousands of workers have lost their jobs, though Musk claimed, "Basically almost no one has gotten fired," the Guardian reports.
  • Other DOGE team members spoke of using their experience as tech executives to improve the government. "We really believe that the government can have an Apple Store-like experience: beautifully designed, great user experience, modern systems," said Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.
  • NBC News reports that notable DOGE figures absent from the interview included Amy Gleason, who was named last month as DOGE's acting administrator, and the 19-year-old staffer nicknamed "Big Balls."
