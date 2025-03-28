DOGE Team Defends Its Work in Fox Interview

Elon Musk and seven members of his DOGE team defended their steep cuts to government programs in a Fox News interview Thursday. "This is a revolution, and I think it might be the biggest revolution in the government since the original revolution," Musk said, per Axios. Asked by host Bret Baier whether he plans to stay on beyond the 130 days permitted under his "special government employee" status, the billionaire said, "I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that timeframe." This was the first group DOGE interview to air on a major network, the Hill reports.

The New York Times describes the interview as a "charm offensive," in which Musk and his aides tried to portray themselves as "public servants who just want to help improve America's balance sheets."