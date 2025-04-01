Joe Rogan on Wrong People Getting Deported: 'Horrific'

A perhaps surprising person has spoken out—somewhat—against the Trump administration's mass deportations. Joe Rogan, the podcaster seen as pivotal to President Trump's appeal to younger voters (particularly male ones), addressed the topic on his podcast Saturday, bringing up the stories of people apparently misidentified as Venezuelan gang members and deported to El Salvador. "The thing is, like, you got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to, like, El Salvador prisons," Rogan told his guest, political commentator Konstantin Kisin. "It's horrific. It's horrific."

Kisin said the issue shouldn't be "controversial," and Rogan agreed with him, saying, "not at all," the Hill reports. Rogan said the issue is also "bad for the cause," explaining, "The cause is: Let's get the gang members out. Everybody agrees. But let's not, innocent gay hairdressers, get lumped up with the gangs." He also appeared to fault the Trump administration's response to Signalgate, which he referenced after observing that the current approach in politics seems to be, "Never admit your fault. Never admit you're wrong."

Rogan also made headlines this weekend when Bernie Sanders referenced the podcaster's March 21 episode, saying Rogan was "absolutely right" on one topic, Newsweek reports. That topic? Health care, which Rogan said "100% should be socially funded." Of Medicare and Medicaid, Rogan said, "having programs where people who are hurt can get an operation, and it's not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their life, is another thing that I think society should be. It should be a part of our agreement to take care of each other as a community, that we chip in money for what people would think of as socialist positions." Rogan endorsed Sanders in 2020 before Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. (More Joe Rogan stories.)