The Atlantic Releases Group War Texts

Two days after revealing that its editor-in-chief was included in a group chat where high-ranking members of the Trump administration discussed plans for strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Atlantic has published those attack plans. As Jeffrey Goldberg, said editor-in-chief, and staff writer Shane Harris write, in the first story on the Signal chat, the Atlantic held off on publishing specific details of the attacks that were contained in the text in keeping with a policy of not publishing information related to military operations if it could potentially lead to harm to US personnel. The calculus changed Tuesday, they write.

Throughout Tuesday, they explain, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and President Trump all insisted there was not classified information in the messages. "These statements presented us with a dilemma," Goldberg and Harris write. The crux of their decision:

"The statements by Hegseth, Gabbard, Ratcliffe, and Trump—combined with the assertions made by numerous administration officials that we are lying about the content of the Signal texts—have led us to believe that people should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions. There is a clear public interest in disclosing the sort of information that Trump advisers included in nonsecure communications channels, especially because senior administration figures are attempting to downplay the significance of the messages that were shared."

Those messages held details on the attacks two hours before the bombing of Houthi positions was due to begin, including "the exact times American aircraft were taking off for Yemen." In the wrong hands, that info could have been used against American pilots and other US personnel, they write. Based on administration officials' insistence that the information was not classified, the Atlantic on Tuesday asked the White House if it objected to the messages being published; in the evening, it got a response from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who reiterated there was nothing classified within but said the White House objected as it was intended to be a "private deliberation" of "sensitive information." It went ahead, with one detail redacted: the name of Ratcliffe's chief of staff, which appeared in the messages, as CIA intelligence officers are typically not publicly identified.

The texts, which can be seen here, include a "TEAM UPDATE" from Hegseth at 11:44am stating mission launch is a go, with these details:

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)"

"1345: 'Trigger Based' F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)"