Democrats Use Sarcasm to Defend NPR, PBS

Top executives from NPR and PBS sought to defend their organizations during a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday spearheaded by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman described the organizations as "radical left echo chambers" with "communist" programming, while the execs and Democratic defenders maintained they play an important role in keeping people informed, including in weather emergencies in rural areas. Among the moments:

Threat: "After listening to what we've heard, today, we will be calling for the complete and total defund and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting," said Taylor Greene, per CNN.