After Trump Blasts Reporters, Times Rips His 'Intimidation'

The New York Times on Monday denounced "intimidation tactics" by President Trump against its reporters after days in which the administration assailed the newspaper's reporting on Elon Musk and the Defense Department. The newspaper said in a post on X—the platform owned by Musk—that Trump's approach has "never caused us to back down from our mission of holding powerful people to account, regardless of which party is in office." The reporters Trump cited and their colleagues "have an unrivaled record of covering this and prior administrations fully and fairly," the Times said, per the AP .

The newspaper was responding to Trump's Sunday night Truth Social post that specifically criticized the Times' Maggie Haberman, whose name was misspelled by the president as "Hagerman," and Peter Baker, along with Baker's wife, New Yorker writer Susan Glasser. "There's something really wrong with these people, and their SICK, DERANGED EDITORS," Trump wrote. "They did everything in their power to help rig the Election against me. How did that work out???" Trump has publicly attacked news organizations and specific journalists before; not all of them choose to respond and engage.

Baker has written "many of the long and boring Fake News hit pieces against me," Trump said. Haberman was among five bylines on a story released late Thursday that said Musk was to receive a briefing on the military's top-secret plans if a war broke out with China. The newspaper said it would represent a potential conflict of interest for the billionaire, who is helping the administration in government cost-cutting moves and has financial interests in China. The Defense Department furiously denounced the story. The newspaper stood by it and later reported that the meeting was called off after the Times story was published.