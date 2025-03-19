After New Yorker Party, Art Critic Gets a Pink Slip: Report

The New Yorker is now down one staffer, not even two years after he joined its masthead, and just one month after a work party that apparently went awry for him. Sources, including one eyewitness, tell the New York Times that Jackson Arn was in attendance at the magazine's "star-studded" centennial celebration in February, held at Jean's in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood—and that he seemed like he'd had a little too much too drink. Arn is also accused of making "inappropriate overtures" to other partygoers, with a guest list that included the likes of former New Yorker editor Tina Brown and Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School.

Details on what "inappropriate overtures" means are murky: The Times notes Arn declined to comment, while a rep for New Yorker publisher Conde Nast said they couldn't comment on personnel matters. Arn had stepped into the art critic role for the magazine in the summer of 2023, a year after its longtime art critic, Peter Schjeldahl, died at the age of 80. During his tenure at the New Yorker, Arn—who'd previously written for Artforum, the Nation, the New Statesman, and Art in America, among other outlets—"covered far-reaching corners of the art world, from tattoo conventions to Brancusi sculptures, wrote book reviews about legendary artists, and commented on the aesthetics of cult action flicks," per ARTnews.

Arn had stepped into big shoes when he took over for Schjeldahl, who'd manned the magazine's art critic seat for nearly a quarter century, per ArtReview. Arn told Yale Daily News in September that "I feel sometimes like I'm walking across a tightrope and I'll be OK as long as [I] don't ever look down. But yeah, thinking too much about Schjeldahl would be like looking down." Arn's last article for the New Yorker, a piece about an exhibit at New York City's Ukrainian Museum, published on March 10. (More New Yorker magazine stories.)