Flight Delayed for 'Extraordinary' Reason

Two American women reportedly got in a fist fight at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday after one took offense to the other's red MAGA hat. The incident began as the women were preparing to board a British Airways flight to Austin, Texas. One women didn't like the "Make America Great Again" hat—worn by supporters of former President Trump—a fellow passenger was wearing and asked her to remove it, reports Sky News. The other woman declined, at which point punches were allegedly thrown in Terminal 5, per the Sun. It seems the women were permitted to board the plane but then found each other in premium economy and adopted a fighting stance.