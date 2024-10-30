Flight Delayed for 'Extraordinary' Reason

Two American women reportedly got in a fist fight at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday after one took offense to the other's red MAGA hat. The incident began as the women were preparing to board a British Airways flight to Austin, Texas. One women didn't like the "Make America Great Again" hat—worn by supporters of former President Trump—a fellow passenger was wearing and asked her to remove it, reports Sky News. The other woman declined, at which point punches were allegedly thrown in Terminal 5, per the Sun. It seems the women were permitted to board the plane but then found each other in premium economy and adopted a fighting stance.
The captain called for assistance and police officers ended up escorting the passengers off the aircraft "while they continued to exchange obscenities," per the Sun. Neither was arrested. Heathrow Police said "a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray. Enquiries are ongoing." Flight BA191, scheduled to depart at 12:10pm, ultimately took off two hours late. An airport source tells the Sun, "BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger's baseball cap. It was extraordinary." (Tensions are high with the US election less than a week away.)