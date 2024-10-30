Saoirse Ronan: That Viral Moment Is 'Really Telling'

On Friday, Saoirse Ronan made waves on The Graham Norton Show when she took issue with actor Paul Mescal's self-defense joke, saying, "That's what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right, ladies?" On Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday, Ronan addressed the moment that has since gone viral, calling it "really telling about the society that we're in right now and about how open women want to be with the men in their lives." Some highlights from the interview, per Yahoo News and Hello:

Reaction: "The reaction has been wild. It's definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn't necessarily set out to sort of make a splash. ... So many men and women that I know from all over the world have gotten in touch with me about this one comment."