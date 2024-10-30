Even bugs get the blues, then drown their sorrows in booze. And they're not the only species besides humans: A new study reveals more on "nature's hidden happy hour," in which a "diverse coterie" of animals are revealed to take part in consuming the alcohol that occurs in the great outdoors. "Evidence is growing that humans are not drinking alone," researchers write in the study published Wednesday in the Trends in Ecology & Evolution journal.

Drink up! The University of Exeter's Anna Bowland, one of the study's co-authors, tells the Guardian that intoxicating ethanol—infused in nectar, sap, and fruits that have fermented—is actually "quite abundant in the natural world," existing in almost every ecosystem on the planet. Creatures including wild chimpanzees, spider monkeys, elephants, and tree shrews have all been observed after enjoying some of Mother Nature's DIY cocktails.