Woman Jumps Into Niagara Falls With 2 Kids

After two days of searching, state police in New York have been unable to find a woman and two children who went over Niagara Falls on Monday night. Police say 33-year-old Niagara Falls, NY, resident Chaianti Means crossed a safety rail on Luna Island and went over the falls with her two children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means, Syracuse.com reports. "The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation," police said in a statement.