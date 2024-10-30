Woman Jumps Into Niagara Falls With 2 Kids

'The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 30, 2024 4:06 PM CDT
Niagara Falls are seen from Niagara Falls, NY, in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

After two days of searching, state police in New York have been unable to find a woman and two children who went over Niagara Falls on Monday night. Police say 33-year-old Niagara Falls, NY, resident Chaianti Means crossed a safety rail on Luna Island and went over the falls with her two children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means, Syracuse.com reports. "The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation," police said in a statement.

Authorities said New York State Park Police and New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded around 9pm Monday night, the Democrat and Chronicle reports. The overlook at Luna Island is above a nearly 200-foot drop, reports the New York Post. Police said a search operation that included unmanned aircraft and underwater units was "conducted with negative results." (More Niagara Falls stories.)

