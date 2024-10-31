Halloween Temperatures Are Close to Record Highs

In much of the US, this could be a sweaty Halloween for anybody who chose an Abominable Snowman costume. CNN reports that it will feel more like late summer than late October in the Northeast, Great Lakes, and mid-Atlantic regions, with temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal. Temperatures will approach records set in 1946 in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City. In Boston, the temperature is expected to hit 80 degrees, just one degree below the record. The average temperature in the city this time of year is 57 degrees.

Elsewhere in the US, strong to severe thunderstorms could make trick-or-treating dicey from Indianapolis to Shreveport, Louisiana, the Guardian reports. Further west, Abominable Snowmen might not look out of place. USA Today reports that moderate to heavy snow is expected in the upper Midwest and parts of the Northwest.

"Pacific weather system will bring some snow to the west that will turn the ground white as a ghost on Halloween in western Wyoming," the National Weather Service's office in Riverton, Wyoming, said in a post on X. "A gusty, spooky wind will blow from Wamsutter to Casper at times." Snow is also expected in Minnesota, but not enough to rival the legendary Halloween blizzard of 1991, which is "brought up year after year as a badge of honor for those who lived through it," KCCO reports. Trick-or-treaters in Minneapolis that year had to battle through 8.5 inches of snow, which was followed by another 18.5 inches the next day. (More Halloween stories.)