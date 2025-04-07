Removing books from library shelves is no longer simply a story of objections from a local community or a parent, the American Library Association says. In its "State of America's Libraries" report released Monday, the ALA found more than 70% of attempted bans come from organized groups and elected officials, with just 16% originating with a parent. The most commonly criticized books, including Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer and the late Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, can be found on such websites as www.ratedbooks.org and through lists compiled by Moms for Liberty and other groups, per the AP. Most of the books listed have LGBTQ+ themes. Other objections include references to drug addiction, such as in Ellen Hopkins' Crank, and to slavery and sexual abuse, including those in Patricia McCormick's Sold. The most-challenged books of 2024: