US /
books

The Most-Challenged Books of 2024

George M. Johnson's All Boys Aren't Blue saw the most pushback, per American Library Association
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 7, 2025 1:05 PM CDT
The Most-Challenged Books of 2024
An LGBTQ-related book is seen on a shelf at Fabulosa Books in San Francisco on June 27.   (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

Removing books from library shelves is no longer simply a story of objections from a local community or a parent, the American Library Association says. In its "State of America's Libraries" report released Monday, the ALA found more than 70% of attempted bans come from organized groups and elected officials, with just 16% originating with a parent. The most commonly criticized books, including Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer and the late Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, can be found on such websites as www.ratedbooks.org and through lists compiled by Moms for Liberty and other groups, per the AP. Most of the books listed have LGBTQ+ themes. Other objections include references to drug addiction, such as in Ellen Hopkins' Crank, and to slavery and sexual abuse, including those in Patricia McCormick's Sold. The most-challenged books of 2024:

  1. All Boys Aren't Blue, by George M. Johnson
  2. Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe
  3. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison (tied with Chbosky)
  4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky (tied with Morrison)
  5. Tricks, by Ellen Hopkins
  6. Looking for Alaska, by John Green (tied with Andrews)
  7. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, by Jesse Andrews (tied with Green)
  8. Crank, by Ellen Hopkins (tied with McCormick)
  9. Sold, by Patricia McCormick
  10. Flamer, by Mike Curato
(More books stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X