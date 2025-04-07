Bull Rider Fatally Trampled in Front of Crowd

A young professional bull rider was fatally trampled in front of a crowd in Texas on Thursday. Dylan Grant, 24, a native of Laramie, Wyoming, was taking part in the second round of the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event when he was thrown from a bull that stepped on his neck, father Wade Grant tells ABC News . He says his "double tough" son "ran out of the arena and straight to the ambulance" but later died at a hospital. "What happened to Dylan was deeply upsetting to all of us at the [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association]," a group rep said in a statement, per Fox News , noting "fatal injuries in rodeo are extremely rare."

Grant's father says his son knew the dangers of the sport. But the custom hockey helmet and Kevlar vest he wore when riding wasn't enough to protect him in this "freak accident." The PRCA said it would review the incident "to ensure the safety of our contestants and animals." Grant, who rode for the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team before graduating in 2023, is now remembered as "a champion of life inside and outside of the arena," the team said in a statement, per E! News. He'd been riding bulls since 2018 but only went professional last year, per Fox. He earned $15,710 over his career, including $3,760 this season. (More bull riding stories.)