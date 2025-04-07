It's Already Been a Wild Day on Wall Street

The key word Monday for the US stock market appears to be volatility, but that might be an understatement. The major indexes began the day with another steep plunge before rebounding into positive territory—then taking another big plunge back into the red before rebounding yet again, reports the Wall Street Journal.

'Fake news:' The whipsawing appears to have been caused by an unsubstantiated report that the White House was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs, per the Street. Markets rose in response, but they sank again when the White House told CNBC that any such suggestion is "fake news."