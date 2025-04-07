He Taunted Cops Online to Come Find Him. They Did

Tennessee's Devon Bart has been arrested over domestic assault warrant after online dare
Posted Apr 7, 2025 12:22 PM CDT
Tennessee Fugitive Caught After Taunting Cops on Social Media
Devon Bart.   (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

When a Tennessee man brazenly taunted law enforcement on social media to come find him, he might not have anticipated that they'd take the challenge seriously—resulting in an arrest that proves the reach of both digital footprints and the law. Fox News reports that 25-year-old Devon Bart posted photos and messages online, indicating that authorities would need to track him down if they wanted to jail him. And so the Shelby County Sheriff's Office tracked Bart down and arrested him without incident on Friday.

"We take all warrants and the law very seriously at the sheriff's office," said Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said. "Evading deputies is not a game—ignoring the law has serious consequences." Bart's social media pictures have since been removed; KTLA reports that it was TikTok where Bart posted his dare to police.

The incident Bart was wanted for is connected to a domestic-related assault warrant. Per FOX13, that warrant came about after Bart was accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend's place of employment, hurling profanities at her, taking her wallet (and chucking her debit card into a gutter), and confiscating the keys to a rental car she was driving. An investigation into that alleged incident continues. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

