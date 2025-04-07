'Doomsday Mom' Goes on Trial for Another Killing

Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother with doomsday religious beliefs who was convicted of killing her two youngest children and conspiring to murder a romantic rival, is on trial again. This time, she's accused in Arizona of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, per the AP . Vallow Daybell, 51, isn't a lawyer but has chosen to represent herself in the six-week trial, which will reportedly see her wearing a belt-like device under her clothes that will let a jail officer deliver an electric shock by remote control if there's a disturbance. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in a Phoenix courtroom.

Prosecutors say Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother to kill Charles Vallow so she could collect money from his life insurance policy and marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world. She's pleaded not guilty and has not spoken publicly about the details of Vallow's death. Vallow was fatally shot in July 2019, four months after filing for divorce. He said his wife had become infatuated with near-death experiences and claimed to have lived numerous lives on other planets. He alleged she threatened to ruin him financially and kill him.

Police say Vallow was fatally shot by Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, when Vallow went to pick up his son at Vallow Daybell's home in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb. Cox, who told police that he fired after Vallow came after him with a bat, wasn't arrested in Vallow's death and died five months later from what medical examiners said was a blood clot in his lungs. Cox's account was later called into question. If convicted in Arizona of conspiring to kill Vallow, Vallow Daybell would face a life sentence on top of the three she's already serving in Idaho. She could face yet another when she goes on trial again in late May on a charge of conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece, Melani Pawlowski. (More Lori Vallow stories.)