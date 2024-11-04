Maryland AG Decries 'Creepy' Voting 'Report Cards'

People who have been receiving so-called "Voting Report Cards" in the mail are not happy about them, and now Maryland's attorney general is warning the letters may violate state law. The "report cards," millions of which were sent out according to CBS News , tell the addressee that public records show they are eligible to vote. "Remember, who you vote for is private, but whether or not you voted is public record," the letters say. "We're sending this mailing to you and your neighbors to share who does and does not vote in an effort to promote election participation." What follows is a record of whether the addressee voted in recent elections, as well as redacted information about whether their neighbors voted, the Baltimore Sun reports. Residents of other states have received the letters as well.

The letters have been called "creepy," "threatening," and "intimidating," the Washington Post reports. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown recently sent cease-and-desist letters to the two nonprofit groups sending out the letters, the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, which are connected to one another (and are run by a longtime Democratic operative, though the groups claim to be nonpartisan). Brown warns in the letters that Maryland law prohibits "inappropriate attempts to compel voting behavior." A senior official for the groups pushed back in a statement to the Post, saying, "It is not 'intimidating' or 'threatening' to promote voting by discussing neighborhood participation rates and stating that the records will be reviewed after the election to determine whether the recipient joined their neighbors in voting." The groups insist such movements have previously driven voter turnout.

Meanwhile, in Texas, residents have reported receiving intimidating messages of a different sort, the Austin American-Statesman and Fortune report. "Greetings! YOU have been identified and are now in our National Database of miscreant Harris supporters, either by social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers," read flyers that have been left on Kamala Harris yard signs. "Rather than the hangman's noose of the old days, you are now guaranteed that once the magnificent Donald Trump assumes the Presidency again YOU will be IRS tax audited going all the way back to your very first tax return—and at a minimum—4 years of painful misery and attorney's fees." They are signed as being from the "Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124," but it is not clear if they are related to the KKK. Authorities are investigating. (More Election 2024 stories.)