Oklahoma Town's Entire Police Force Quits in One Day

Geary, Oklahoma, lost its entire police force and two-thirds of its city council all on the same day last week. The city's police chief and all four of its patrol officers resigned Thursday, the Oklahoman reports. They turned in their badges without giving an explanation for their departures, KOCO reports. Two of the city's three council members resigned the same day and also gave little explanation as to why, the New York Times reports. One of the council members says she didn't believe the mayor was acting in the city's best interests. In a letter provided to Fox 25 , the other council member writes, "My core values do not align with the city's current direction."

He goes on to decry the council's communication as "lacking," and calls for an increase in transparency. "The City Council and administration should not allow personal goals or agendas to affect the city," he writes. "Decisions should be made only to benefit the city." The former police chief tells KOCO that the city council hired someone to audit the police department, and that person is now the interim police chief. "The same person who is the acting interim chief was hired by the city council to do an audit on the police department and now he is the interim chief. That seems a little suspicious," muses one resident. Nearby sheriff's offices are assisting with police duties in the city for now. (More Oklahoma stories.)