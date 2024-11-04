James Van Der Beek: I Have Cancer

James Van Der Beek has colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he shared with the world before he was ready after he found out "a tabloid was going to run with the news," he writes on Instagram. The Dawson's Creek star says he was planning to break the news officially via an interview with People, just not quite this soon. He tells the magazine, "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good." He adds, on Instagram, that he's "getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."