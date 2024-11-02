Harris, Trump Have to Share as Campaigns Flood South

The presidential candidates are nearly tripping over each other on the final weekend of their campaign as Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compete for votes in the South. After being parked near each other overnight at a Milwaukee airport, their planes again shared tarmac space Saturday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport while the candidates held rallies in North Carolina, CBS News reports. Their running mates' planes endured similar awkwardness when they were parked close to each other overnight in Detroit and again Saturday in Las Vegas. Once Harris and Trump reached their destinations, it went like this: