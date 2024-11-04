Mountaineer Makes History, Dies During Descent

Two mountaineers completed the first-ever ascent of the east face of a notoriously treacherous peak in Nepal last week but only one returned. Slovak mountaineer Ondrej Huserka, 34, died Thursday after falling into a crevasse while descending the 23,734-foot Langtang Lirung peak, CBS News reports. Marek Holecek, his Czech climbing partner, said Huserka "hit an angled surface after an eight-meter drop, then continued down a labyrinth into the depths of the glacier." In a Facebook post, Holecek said he rappelled down into the narrow, icy space to find Huserka and realized, to his horror, that his climbing partner was "wedged head down, with one arm trapped."