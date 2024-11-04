Small Plane Lands on Highway Amid Morning Commute

Morning commuters in Cupertino, California, saw a strange sight on Monday—a small plane landed on Highway 85 among them, reports SFGate . The good news is that nobody was hurt—neither the plane's lone occupant nor any drivers on the road. A California Highway Patrol officer tells CBS News that it appears the one-person plane was running low on fuel before the emergency landing.

The pilot has not been identified. The plane came down shortly after 7am, and images showed the aircraft stopped on the side of the highway. The bad news for commuters is that three of the highway's four southbound lanes were closed for the brunt of rush-hour traffic. (More strange stuff stories.)