Politics / abortion In These 10 States, Abortion Is on the Ballot What's at stake on Tuesday By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 5, 2024 7:52 AM CST Voters in 10 states are deciding whether abortion rights should be protected or expanded within their borders, reports the Guardian, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races. What you need to know, per the AP: How things stand now: Currently, 13 states are enforcing bans at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Four more bar abortion in most cases after about six weeks of pregnancy. Potential impact: Passing certain amendments in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota likely would lead to undoing bans or restrictions that currently block varying levels of abortion access to more than 7 million women of childbearing age. In Colorado and Maryland, the ballot measures would largely put existing policies into the state constitutions; measures maintaining access also are on the ballot in Montana and Nevada. New York voters will decide on a measure that its supporters say would bolster abortion rights. Track record: Abortion rights advocates have prevailed on all seven measures that have appeared since 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nationwide right to abortion. That decision opened the door to bans or restrictions in most GOP-controlled states—and protections of access in most of those controlled by Democrats. Florida caveat: There's an added obstacle to passing protections in reliably Republican Florida, where a 6-week ban took effect in May: Supporters of the amendment must get at least 60% of the vote. Two options in Nebraska: The state has competing ballot measures. One would allow abortion further into pregnancy. The other would enshrine in the constitution Nevada's current law, which bars most abortions after 12 weeks—but would allow for further restrictions. A note about South Dakota: The measure there would allow some regulations related to the health of the woman after 12 weeks. Because of that wrinkle, most national abortion-rights groups are not supporting it. Potential lag: In some states, notably Missouri, passing amendments may not expand access immediately. Courts would be asked to invalidate the bans; and there could be legal battles over that. Clinics would need to staff up and get licenses. And some restrictions could remain in effect. Bill Kristol says we're underestimating the importance of abortion in this election.