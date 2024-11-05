In These 10 States, Abortion Is on the Ballot

Voters in 10 states are deciding whether abortion rights should be protected or expanded within their borders, reports the Guardian, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races. What you need to know, per the AP:

How things stand now: Currently, 13 states are enforcing bans at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Four more bar abortion in most cases after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Passing certain amendments in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota likely would lead to undoing bans or restrictions that currently block varying levels of abortion access to more than 7 million women of childbearing age. In Colorado and Maryland, the ballot measures would largely put existing policies into the state constitutions; measures maintaining access also are on the ballot in Montana and Nevada. New York voters will decide on a measure that its supporters say would bolster abortion rights. Track record: Abortion rights advocates have prevailed on all seven measures that have appeared since 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nationwide right to abortion. That decision opened the door to bans or restrictions in most GOP-controlled states—and protections of access in most of those controlled by Democrats.