Dems on Defense in Senate Race, With Possible Upsets

Democrats currently claim the slimmest majority in the US Senate, 51-49, but they're playing defense heading into Election Day, almost certainly losing Joe Manchin's seat in West Virginia to a Republican and defending seven seats in conservative or swing states, reports NPR. There are 34 seats in total for the taking, but the Dems have an uphill battle, per the Guardian. The 11 Republican senators up for reelection are in solid red states—but 23 Dem incumbents are trying to hold onto their seats "in states that have become increasingly pro-GOP as Donald Trump has strengthened his grip over the party," the outlet notes. More on where the Senate races stand:



Texas: Politico calls the faceoff between Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Colin Allred "the race to watch." Cruz beat Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke by just 2.6 points in 2018, and although most polls still show Cruz in the lead in the traditionally red state, some of the polls have been close. If Allred does win, it would be a "massive upset [that] could offset likely losses elsewhere such as in West Virginia, or potentially Montana," the outlet notes.