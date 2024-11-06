'Do Not Despair,' Harris Says in Concession Speech

'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 4:14 PM CST
Harris Concedes, Tells Supporters: 'Do Not Despair'
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hugs her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after delivering a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the presidential election before delivering a speech at her alma mater, Howard University. She urged her supporters to remain engaged in the democratic process, the Guardian reports. "The fight for our freedom will take hard work, but like I always say, we like hard work," she said. "And the fight for our country is always worth it." Addressing "the young people who are watching," she said, "It is OK to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it's going to be OK." "Sometimes the fight takes a while," she added. "That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is, don't ever give up."

  • "Do not despair." "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves," Harris told supporters. "This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."

  • She promises a "peaceful transfer of power." Harris said her team is committed to helping the Trump team transition to the White House and will "engage in a peaceful transfer of power," the Washington Post reports. "A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," she said. "That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny. And anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it."
  • "Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." Harris recalled the adage that "only when it is dark enough can you see the stars," the AP reports. "I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case," she said. "America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, billion stars. The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service."

  • A pledge to fight on. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said. "We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts, and in the public square."
  • Crowd members. The crowd at the Washington, DC, university included DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Post reports. After Harris wrapped up her remarks, she was joined by her husband, Doug Emhoff, and they left the stage as Beyonce's "Freedom" played, reports the Guardian.
