'Do Not Despair,' Harris Says in Concession Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the presidential election before delivering a speech at her alma mater, Howard University. She urged her supporters to remain engaged in the democratic process, the Guardian reports. "The fight for our freedom will take hard work, but like I always say, we like hard work," she said. "And the fight for our country is always worth it." Addressing "the young people who are watching," she said, "It is OK to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it's going to be OK." "Sometimes the fight takes a while," she added. "That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is, don't ever give up."

"Do not despair." "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves," Harris told supporters. "This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."