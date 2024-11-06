Report: Smith Is Looking at Winding Down Trump Cases

Special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department protocol that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, the AP reports, citing "a person familiar with the matter" who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago extent. But given Trump's election defeat of Kamala Harris, the Justice Department believes he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with decades-old department legal opinions meant to shield presidents from criminal charges while in office.