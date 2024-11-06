Wall Street's Winners, Losers From Trump's Victory

US stocks stormed to records Wednesday as investors bet on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.
- The S&P 500 rose 146.28 points, or 2.5%, to 5,929.04 for its best day in nearly two years.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,508.05 points, or 3.6%, to 43,729.93.
- The Nasdaq composite rose 544.29 points, or 3%, to 18,983.47.
Big bank stocks led the way on expectations that Trump's policies will lead to stronger economic growth and less regulation. Bitcoin also jumped to a record, while Treasury yields ran higher amid worries about bigger US government borrowing and higher inflation. The US dollar jumped against other currencies.
The market is cleaving between rather clear winners and losers following Trump's dramatic win, the AP reports. Among them:
- Bank stocks, UP. Bank stocks led the market higher, in part on hopes that a stronger economy would mean more customers getting loans and paying them back with interest. They also rallied on hopes for lighter regulation from a Republican White House, which could spur more mergers and buyouts where investment banks could earn fees. JPMorgan Chase rose 11.5%, and financial stocks in the S&P 500 had the biggest gain by far among the index's 11 sectors.
- Crypto, UP. Trump has pledged to make the country "the crypto capital of the planet" and create a "strategic reserve" of bitcoin. The price of bitcoin hit an all-time high above $75,000, according to Coindesk, and was recently up 7.7% at roughly $75,466. Companies in the crypto industry also jumped, including trading platform Coinbase's 32.1% leap.
- Tesla, UP. Musk has become a close ally of Trump. While Trump may end up hurting the electric-vehicle industry broadly by limiting government subsidies, analysts say Tesla could gain somewhat of an advantage by already being such a big player in the industry. Tesla revved 14.8% higher, while rival Rivian Automotive fell 8.3%.
- Stocks of smaller companies, UP. Trump's America-First policies could help companies that focus on customers within the United States, rather than big multinationals who could be hurt by increased tariffs and protectionism. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks, which are seen as more domestically focused than the big stocks in the S&P 500, jumped 5.8%. That was more than double the S&P 500's gain.
Trump Media and Technology Group, UP. The company behind Trump's Truth Social platform rose 5.9% after earlier jumping nearly 35%. It regularly trades more on Trump's popularity than on prospects for its profits. Its rise came even after it filed unaudited financial documents with regulators late Tuesday saying it lost $19.2 million during the latest quarter and that its sales weakened from a year earlier.
- Private-prison operators, UP. A Trump-led Washington could push for tougher enforcement of the nation's borders, which could mean more business for companies that work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. GEO Group, which runs ICE processing centers, jumped 42.1%.
- Treasury bond prices, DOWN. Investors see Trump's policies potentially leading to stronger economic growth, which helps push prices down for Treasurys and their yields up. Tax cuts under Trump could also further swell the US government's deficit, which would increase its borrowing needs and force yields even higher.
Renewable energy stocks, DOWN. Trump is a fan of fossil fuels, encouraging production of oil and natural gas. His win sent solar stocks sharply lower, including a 10.1% fall for First Solar and 16.8% slide for Enphase Energy.The only stock with a bigger loss in the S&P 500 was Super Micro Computer, which said its sales for the latest quarter could come in below its prior forecast. Its stock sank 18.1%.
