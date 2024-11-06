Wall Street's Winners, Losers From Trump's Victory

US stocks stormed to records Wednesday as investors bet on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.

The S&P 500 rose 146.28 points, or 2.5%, to 5,929.04 for its best day in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,508.05 points, or 3.6%, to 43,729.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 544.29 points, or 3%, to 18,983.47.

Big bank stocks led the way on expectations that Trump's policies will lead to stronger economic growth and less regulation. Bitcoin also jumped to a record, while Treasury yields ran higher amid worries about bigger US government borrowing and higher inflation. The US dollar jumped against other currencies.