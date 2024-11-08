F1 Drivers Speak Out Against Crackdown on Swearing

The 20 current Formula 1 drivers are taking a united stand against attempts by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's governing body, to crack down on swearing. In an open letter posted on Instagram Thursday, the Grand Prix Drivers'Association said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem should treat them like adults, Racer reports. "With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation."

In September, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was ordered to carry out public service after describing his car as "f------" during a press conference in Singapore. Last month, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fined around $10,000 after swearing during a press conference in Mexico. He apologized immediately, saying, "Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max," per ESPN. Verstappen described the penalty as "super silly." In the Singapore press conference, he noted that "a lot of people say a lot of bad things when they are full of adrenaline in other sports, it just doesn't get picked up." There have also been clashes between drivers and the FIA over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's nose stud and rules on fireproof underwear, reports Reuters.

Verstappen's punishment came after Ben Sulayem, an Emirati, said drivers needed to stop swearing. "We're not rappers," he said. "They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that." Hamilton criticized the remark, saying the reference to rappers was "very stereotypical" and "there is a racial element there," the Guardian reports. "We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise," the Thursday statement said. "Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewelery and underpants." (More Formula One stories.)