Elon Musk Is Now the $300B Man

Meet the $300 billion man. That would be Elon Musk, according to Forbes, which reports that Tesla racked up big bucks from Donald Trump's election win, with the company's market value surpassing $1 trillion on Friday for the first time since April 2022, per YCharts. The 53-year-old billionaire added $10 billion to his portfolio as a result of Friday's stock rally, after a banner day on Wednesday that added $26.5 billion to his portfolio in the hours after Trump's win. This latest windfall puts him about $70 billion ahead of Forbes' No. 2 on its billionaires list, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose net worth now comes in at around $230 billion.