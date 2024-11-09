Senate Loss Raises Question for Democrats

As Democrats look around for steps to take before they lose control of the White House and Senate in January, their gaze has fallen on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Even if she resigns, nominating and confirming a Democratic pick to succeed the 70-year-old would be difficult and appears unlikely, CBS News reports. But seeing Donald Trump fill the spot held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett, after Ginsburg's death in September 2020, still stings Democrats. Should Sotomayor die in office during Trump's new term, the head of a progressive judicial group, said, "We have no idea how long it will be until somebody who shares Justice Sotomayor's jurisprudence, her values will be in a position to be nominated again." The issues with such an effort include: