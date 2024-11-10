Trump Goes 7 for 7 on Swing States

The last outstanding race has been called in the 2024 presidential race: Donald Trump won Arizona, the AP declared Saturday night. The victory over Kamala Harris means Trump swept all seven battleground states in the 2024 race, notes Politico .

Trump won the state in 2016, but it had been trending blue since then. In 2020, Biden became only the second Democrat to win Arizona in 70 years. Trump has now flipped it back to the GOP. One key to that: Politico notes that Arizona has the fourth-largest population of Hispanics of any state, further evidence of how Trump made inroads with the demographic. (More Election 2024 stories.)