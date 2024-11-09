Frustrated, Qatar Leaves Talks

Qatar has decided to suspend its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, officials said Saturday. However, Qatar is highly likely to return to the efforts if both sides show "serious political willingness" to reach a deal on the war in Gaza, said an official with Egypt, the other key mediator. A diplomatic source briefed on the matter said Israel and Hamas, along with the US, were informed after the decision was made. The source added that "as a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose" in Qatar, the AP reports.

A senior Hamas official said the militant organization is aware of Qatar's decision but said "no one told us to leave." Frustration with the lack of progress on a ceasefire deal has been growing, with Qatari officials deciding the two sides have been mostly interested in optics. "After rejecting repeated proposals to release hostages, (Hamas) leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner. We made that clear to Qatar following Hamas' rejection weeks ago of another hostage release proposal," a US senior administration official said. The move is a sign that the US is stepping up pressure for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza before President Biden leaves office in January, NBC News reports.