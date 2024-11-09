Trump Accepts Biden Invitation to White House

President-elect Donald Trump will visit the White House on Wednesday after being invited by President Biden—a longstanding post-election courtesy that Trump did not extend four years ago. The White House said the two will meet in the Oval Office, the New York Times reports. In a speech to the nation on Thursday, Biden addressed the transition. "I will fulfill my oath, and I will honor the constitution," he said. "On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America."

Another outgoing Democratic president hosted the same newly elected Republican at the White House after the 2016 election. "Most of all, I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed—because if you succeed, then the country succeeds," Barack Obama said afterward. Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 11am, per the AP. (More President Biden stories.)