Drone Hits Vessel Carrying Aid to Gaza

A drone struck a vessel carrying aid to Gaza on Friday off the coast of Malta, said a statement by Codepink, a grassroots peace and social justice movement. The Conscience, a vessel belonging to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, was trying to get food and supplies to people in Gaza, said the statement. Malta's government said 12 crew members and four civilians were on board and no casualties were reported. The group blamed Israel for the attack, saying the country's ambassadors should be summoned to answer for the "violation of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel," the BBC reports.

For two months Israel has blocked any humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, throwing Gaza into what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war, the AP reports. During an aid flotilla that attempted to break a blockade of Gaza in 2010, Israeli forces stormed the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, killing nine people on board. The incident led to a breakdown in Turkish-Israeli relations. Charlie Andreasson, who has been involved with the Freedom Flotilla for more than a decade, told the AP that he had spoken to people on board who said there were two explosions and a fire broke out.

While the people on board were safe, he said there was a risk that the boat could sink as the generator was hit and the boat was immobile. Maltese authorities said the fire was brought under control overnight. They said a tugboat extinguished the fire at 1:28am, more than an hour after the ship was hit. "By 2:13, all crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug," the Maltese government said. (More Gaza stories.)