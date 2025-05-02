Hard-Right Candidate Wins UK Election by 6 Votes

The hard-right party Reform UK led by Nigel Farage snatched a seat in Parliament from the governing Labour Party and made big gains in local elections that Farage hailed Friday as a turning point in British politics. Reform's Sarah Pochin was declared winner of the seat of Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England by six votes after a recount, defeating Labour candidate Karen Shore by the narrowest of margins.

It was a significant defeat for Labour, which easily won the district in last year's national election, the AP reports. The special election was held because Labour lawmaker Mike Amesbury was forced to quit after he was convicted of punching a constituent in a drunken rage.