Prince Harry: My Father 'Won't Speak to Me'

Prince Harry revealed Friday that he and his father—that would be the king of England—are not on speaking terms. "I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry told the BBC in an interview. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile." The "security stuff" is a reference to Harry's battle with his home country to get a security detail when he visits. The prince lost his latest legal battle on that front Friday, and he says he's done pursuing the matter.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he said, citing the risk to their safety. That could mean he never sees his birth family again. If the royal family were to invite him for a visit, his security would be covered, but no such invitation seems to be in the offing given that he and King Charles III aren't speaking. It was the British government, not the royal family, that downgraded Harry's security in 2020 after he and wife Meghan relinquished their royal duties, notes CNN.

"When that decision happened, I couldn't believe it. I actually couldn't believe it," he said. "I thought, with all the disagreements and all of the chaos that's happening, the one thing that I could rely on is my family keeping me safe." Harry suggested that his father could resolve the situation should he choose to do so. "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But, you know … I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." (More Prince Harry stories.)