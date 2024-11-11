Incoming Border Czar Pledges 'Historic Deportation'

President-elect Trump's newly named "border czar" is providing a sense of how his crackdown on undocumented immigrants will play out next year, describing a deportation program that he says would be unprecedented in scale. "People say, well, it sounds awful cruel, you want to remove millions," Tom Homan tells the Sunday Times of London. But "of course there has to be historic deportation, because we had historic immigration." Details:

The czar: Homan, whose position does not require Senate confirmation, is a former border agent who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than a year in Trump's first term. He has since worked as a Fox News analyst on immigration and the border, per the Washington Post.

The 'worst:' Homan says "we're going to concentrate on the worst of the worst," at the start of the deportation push, suggesting an emphasis on criminals. He reiterated that Monday on Fox News: "I've been clear, and President Trump's been clear: Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be," he said. "They pose the most danger to this country."