Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford as Red Hulk

Harrison Ford plays the president of the United States in an upcoming movie, which isn't too much of a stretch. But the 82-year-old also morphs into Red Hulk, which is exactly what it sounds like, as a new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World reveals, per Entertainment Weekly. "This isn't just an angry world leader, this is a Hulk, and it's a Hulk that turns red and carries the incredibly grumpy face of Harrison Ford," per Slashfilm. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hoping the film will help the franchise regain its mojo. The movie is out in February and, to the disdain of movie fans who hate the comic-book genre, will be one of three MCU releases in 2025, per CBR. (More Harrison Ford stories.)